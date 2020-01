The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed a 73-year-old woman being treated at a hospital in Nakhon Pathom was the first Thai found to be infected with the new strain of coronavirus.

The woman fell ill after returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. She was being treated in Nakhon Pathom. Health officials confirmed she was infected with the new strain of coronavirus.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

