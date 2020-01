ANGKOK, Jan 21 (TNA) – The Supreme Court sentenced former TV news anchor Sorrayuth Suthassanachinda to 6 years and 24 months in jail for supporting malfeasance causing state-run media firm MCOT to lose 138 million baht in revenue over a decade ago.

Sorrayuth, 53, arrived at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok at 8.45am to listen to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

