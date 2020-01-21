Tue. Jan 21st, 2020

PM Prayut arrives in Narathiwat to chair mobile cabinet meeting

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


NARATHIWAT (NNT) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, today met with the people of Narathiwat and followed up on development projects in the southern border province. Gen. Prayut said the government will continue working to improve the people’s quality of life and address the insurgency in the region.

The Prime Minister and his team traveled to Narathiwat to attend a mobile cabinet meeting today and tomorrow. Upon arrival, Gen. Prayut paid homage to the highly revered To Mo Shrine. He said his wish is for the people to live together happily and peacefully and to have their own wishes fulfilled. He then met with Thai nationals of Chinese descent from four associations and other local people at Ruen Arun Building. He acknowledged the signifcance of water issues and the construction progress of two water pump stations in the province.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

