Volunteer killed, 7 others hurt in Narathiwat attack

Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers. Image: Carlos Nizam / udeyismail.


NARATHIWAT: A volunteer was killed during an attack at a military base and a suspected militant were shot dead in a subsequent clash in tambon Rom Sai, Sukhirin district, on Sunday, according to officials.

A number of men armed with war weapons and M79 granade launchers attacked the operation base of tambon Rom Sai’s protection unit at 11.50am on Sunday, Col Watcharakorn Oanngern, deputy spokesman of the forward unit of the Internal Security Operations Command’s Fourth Region, told a briefing on Monday.

Wassana Nanuam
