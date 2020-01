A southern insurgent was shot dead and two defence volunteers were wounded in related clashes in Sukhirin district of Thailand’s southern border province of Narathiwat today (Sunday).

According to police reports, a group of insurgents attacked a defence volunteer outpost, in Tambon Romsai of Sukhirin district just before noon, injuring two volunteers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

