Bangkok: Fines Imposed on Vehicles with Excessive Exhaust Emission

Traffic jam at Bangkok underpass

Traffic jam at Bangkok underpass. Photo: pandapotter / Pixabay.


BANGKOK, Jan 11 (TNA) – As air quality in Bangkok and surrounding provinces have become worsened for several days, the Transport Department has imposed hefty fines on trucks and buses with exhaust emissions that exceed safe limits.

The department’s Director-General Jirut Visarnchit said inspectors from his department had regularly screened black smoke emitted by trucks and buses on daily basis, compared to only on working days previously, on major and minor roads in Bangkok and surrounding provinces where PM2.5 levels are high.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

