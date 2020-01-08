Air unhealthy in much of Bangkok





Small particle dust was at unsafe levels in 38 areas in Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces on Wednesday morning, prompting the Pollution Control Department to warn against non-essential outdoor activities.

The department and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less (PM2.5) in diameter were in the orange zone in 38 areas, with levels measured from 40-71 microgrammes per cubic metre of air.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



