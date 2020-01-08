Wed. Jan 8th, 2020

Air unhealthy in much of Bangkok

1 min ago TN
Buildings in Bangkok

Buildings in Bangkok. Photo: free-pix-bkk (PIxabay).


Small particle dust was at unsafe levels in 38 areas in Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces on Wednesday morning, prompting the Pollution Control Department to warn against non-essential outdoor activities.

The department and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less (PM2.5) in diameter were in the orange zone in 38 areas, with levels measured from 40-71 microgrammes per cubic metre of air.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Air unhealthy in much of Bangkok

