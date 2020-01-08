Wed. Jan 8th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Villagers protest to demand closure of smelting plant in Ayutthaya

1 min read
14 mins ago TN
Ho Rattanachai, Ayutthaya

Ho Rattanachai area in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Photo: trungydang.


Over 200 residents of Lat Bua Luang district in Thailand’s central province of Ayutthaya held a protest yesterday (Monday) to demand the closure of a scrap metal smelting plant, which they accuse of emitting a foul smell and threatening the environment and their health for the past five years.

They decided to take to the streets to protest the CP Industry Company, which operates the facility, because it has failed to address the issues as promised.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

