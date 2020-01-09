British expat killed in motorcycle accident at U Turn in Sa Kaeo

British expat killed in motorcycle accident at U Turn in Sa Kaeo1 min read
Thai media has reported that a 71 year old British man on a motorcycle died after a collision with a car at a U-turn in Sa Kaeo province on Monday.
The man was named as D. D. who lived nearby with his Thai family. He was married and had younger children. Wang Nam Yen police and foundation rescue staff called to the scene on Route 317 (Sa Kaeo to Chanthaburi Road) found a Toyota Vios smashed into signage.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / Source: 77kaoded