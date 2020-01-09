Thu. Jan 9th, 2020

Thailand News

British expat killed in motorcycle accident at U Turn in Sa Kaeo

14 hours ago
Road in Sa Kaeo

Road in Sa Kaeo province. Photo: Adriaan Castermans.


Thai media has reported that a 71 year old British man on a motorcycle died after a collision with a car at a U-turn in Sa Kaeo province on Monday.

The man was named as D. D. who lived nearby with his Thai family. He was married and had younger children. Wang Nam Yen police and foundation rescue staff called to the scene on Route 317 (Sa Kaeo to Chanthaburi Road) found a Toyota Vios smashed into signage.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / Source: 77kaoded

