British expat killed in motorcycle accident at U Turn in Sa Kaeo





Thai media has reported that a 71 year old British man on a motorcycle died after a collision with a car at a U-turn in Sa Kaeo province on Monday.

The man was named as D. D. who lived nearby with his Thai family. He was married and had younger children. Wang Nam Yen police and foundation rescue staff called to the scene on Route 317 (Sa Kaeo to Chanthaburi Road) found a Toyota Vios smashed into signage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News / Source: 77kaoded

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



