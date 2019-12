Air quality in Bangkok and two neighbouring provinces has been fallen below standard, with the amount of PM2.5 dust particles exceeding 50 microns, the Pollution Control Department reported today.

The amount of PM2.5 particulate in Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon has been measured at between 29-63 microns, with ten areas in excess of 50 microns.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts