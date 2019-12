Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says he will increase speed limit to 120 kilometres per hour on sections of selected highways as surveys show most people support it.

The minister said on Monday his ministry conducted opinion surveys which showed 71% of the respondents agreed with the increase in the highway speed limit from 90 to 120 km/h.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Thodsapol Hongtong

BANGKOK POST

