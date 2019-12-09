Mon. Dec 9th, 2019

American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage

PHUKET: Tourist Police will request US embassy officials’ assistance in serving an arrest warrant for an American man wanted for physical assault of his Thai partner, dislocating her jaw in a jealous rage on Friday night (Dec 6).

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police explained that the man wanted for the assault was David Cash Brizuela from California, who turned 30 years old while in Phuket last Thursday (Dec 6).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

