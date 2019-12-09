Mon. Dec 9th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bar management alleges Irish tourist refused to pay for beer and attacked female staff first

1 min read
16 mins ago TN
A beer bar in Pattaya city

A beer bar in Pattaya city. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.


Pattaya – An injured Irish tourist, (name removed), 46 years old, had allegedly started a fight in Pattaya early this morning according to the owners and management of the gogo bar he was at.

The Irish tourist who had just arrived in Pattaya had been injured after being allegedly attacked by bar security early this morning following a dispute inside the venue.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Irish tourist attacked in Pattaya

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Safety stepped up in Pattaya after German TV show releases scams documentary

17 hours ago TN
1 min read

Hundreds of tourists escape major fire at Pattaya Hotel in Soi Buakhao

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bar management alleges Irish tourist refused to pay for beer and attacked female staff first

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Irish tourist attacked in Pattaya

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Missing woman found dead in Chai Nat canal

17 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close