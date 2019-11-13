Wed. Nov 13th, 2019

Fine Dust Pollution Is Harmful in 15 Bangkok Districts

Street cleaners in Bangkok

Street cleaners in Bangkok. Photo: Martin Vorel / LibreShot.


BANGKOK, Nov 13 (TNA) — The levels of fine dust were unsafe in 15 districts of Bangkok in the past 24 hours while the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) was trying to implement measures to cope.

The Environment Department of the BMA reported at 7am that particulate matter 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter (PM2.5) measured 40-66 micrograms per cubic meter of air in Bangkok in the past 24 hours. The safe threshold is at 50mcg.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

