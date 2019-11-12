Thief arrested for snatching purse from foreign tourist in Pattaya

Thief arrested for snatching purse from foreign tourist in Pattaya1 min read
Pattaya – A thief has been arrested after stealing a purse from a foreign tourist unpacking luggage in Pattaya at a local resort. He has claimed that he needed money for Loy Krathong. The incident happened on Saturday near the resort in Nongprue.
The CCTV footage shows that the suspect had snatched the bag from a female tourist before speeding away on a motorbike.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News