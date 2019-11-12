Phuket child hawking gang busted for human trafficking, child exploitation





PHUKET: Police have arrested four suspects for operating a criminal child-exploitation operation in Phuket that forced children as young as 10 years old to work all night selling coconut water in bars and restaurants – or face being beaten.

Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya, Commander of the Royal Thai Police Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation, travelled to Phuket to announce the arrests at a press conference at Patong Police Station this afternoon (Nov 10).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



