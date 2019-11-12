Phuket child hawking gang busted for human trafficking, child exploitation

Phuket child hawking gang busted for human trafficking, child exploitation1 min read
PHUKET: Police have arrested four suspects for operating a criminal child-exploitation operation in Phuket that forced children as young as 10 years old to work all night selling coconut water in bars and restaurants – or face being beaten.
Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya, Commander of the Royal Thai Police Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation, travelled to Phuket to announce the arrests at a press conference at Patong Police Station this afternoon (Nov 10).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News