Chinese tourist rescued at Nai Harn Beach

Red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket

Waves and "NO SWIMMING HERE" red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket island, Thailand. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.


PHUKET: A 42-year-old man from Hebei, in northern China, is in hospital on assisted breathing, but conscious and alive, after he was pulled from the water unresponsive at Nai Harn Beach this morning (Nov 12).

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak told The Phuket News, “There were strong waves at the beach this morning. At about 9am, one of our lifeguards saw the man standing in water that was only knee high, but in a red-flag zone at the northern end of the beach.

By The Phuket News

