Tue. Dec 10th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Saraburi: Skeleton wrapped in bed sheet found in submerged car

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Limestone and sandstone mountain in Saraburi province

Limestone and sandstone mountain in Saraburi province. Photo: Bjoertvedt.


Police on Monday were investigating the discovery of a human skeleton wrapped in a bed sheet inside a car submerged in a canal in Saraburi province.

The victim was believed to be Klinkaysorn Wongsing, a 36-year-old saleswoman who disappeared three years ago. The wrapped skeleton was found on the back seat of her Bangkok-registered white Nissan Pulsar car in Chai Nat-Pasak irrigation canal in tambon Nong Pong of Nong Don district, Saraburi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Missing woman found dead in Chai Nat canal

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Water in Mekong River Falls to Critical Level, Sand Dunes Emerge

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Four children seriously injured in horrific carnival ride accident in Lopburi

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Female Uzbekistan tourist has bag snatched in South Pattaya

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Saraburi: Skeleton wrapped in bed sheet found in submerged car

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Excessive PM2.5 particulate found in ten areas of Bangkok and suburbs

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Highway speed limit to rise to 120kph

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close