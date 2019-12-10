Saraburi: Skeleton wrapped in bed sheet found in submerged car

Saraburi: Skeleton wrapped in bed sheet found in submerged car1 min read
Police on Monday were investigating the discovery of a human skeleton wrapped in a bed sheet inside a car submerged in a canal in Saraburi province.
The victim was believed to be Klinkaysorn Wongsing, a 36-year-old saleswoman who disappeared three years ago. The wrapped skeleton was found on the back seat of her Bangkok-registered white Nissan Pulsar car in Chai Nat-Pasak irrigation canal in tambon Nong Pong of Nong Don district, Saraburi.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS