Saraburi: Skeleton wrapped in bed sheet found in submerged car





Police on Monday were investigating the discovery of a human skeleton wrapped in a bed sheet inside a car submerged in a canal in Saraburi province.

The victim was believed to be Klinkaysorn Wongsing, a 36-year-old saleswoman who disappeared three years ago. The wrapped skeleton was found on the back seat of her Bangkok-registered white Nissan Pulsar car in Chai Nat-Pasak irrigation canal in tambon Nong Pong of Nong Don district, Saraburi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



