CHAI NAT: A woman was found dead in an irrigation canal in tambon Rai in Pattana Manorom district on Sunday morning after going missing for three days, police said.

Rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation brought up the body of Kwanta Bundhittham, 44, from the canal in the presence of police and a doctor from Manorom Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chudate Seehawong

BANGKOK POST

