Immigration Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a German man in connection with the death of a German woman who was found dead in Chonburi province.

Immigration Police Commissioner Lt Col Sompong Chingduang identified the dead woman as 77-year-old M. S., who is understood to have ran a beer bar in Pattaya with the arrested man.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Source: INN & Manager Online

