1 man dies, 3 in coma, 10 injured after drinking bootleg booze mixed with poisonous toad blood in Chonburi





Chonburi- One man has died and over a dozen injured, some seriously, after drinking herbal alcohol, also known as yadong, mixed with poisonous toad blood in Samet yesterday.

Samet Police were notified of the incident where a man was found dead at Samet Temple at 6PM. Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene to find the body of 47 year old Thai man Mr Winai Promsri. It is believed that he had died after drinking herbal alcohol mixed with toad blood.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News / Source: 77kaoded.

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



