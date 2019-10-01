1 man dies, 3 in coma, 10 injured after drinking bootleg booze mixed with poisonous toad blood in Chonburi

1 man dies, 3 in coma, 10 injured after drinking bootleg booze mixed with poisonous toad blood in Chonburi1 min read
Chonburi- One man has died and over a dozen injured, some seriously, after drinking herbal alcohol, also known as yadong, mixed with poisonous toad blood in Samet yesterday.
Samet Police were notified of the incident where a man was found dead at Samet Temple at 6PM. Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene to find the body of 47 year old Thai man Mr Winai Promsri. It is believed that he had died after drinking herbal alcohol mixed with toad blood.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / Source: 77kaoded.