Tue. Oct 22nd, 2019

1 man dies, 3 in coma, 10 injured after drinking bootleg booze mixed with poisonous toad blood in Chonburi

Temple in Sriracha, Chon Buri

Temple in Sriracha, Chon Buri province.


Chonburi- One man has died and over a dozen injured, some seriously, after drinking herbal alcohol, also known as yadong, mixed with poisonous toad blood in Samet yesterday.

Samet Police were notified of the incident where a man was found dead at Samet Temple at 6PM. Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene to find the body of 47 year old Thai man Mr Winai Promsri. It is believed that he had died after drinking herbal alcohol mixed with toad blood.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

