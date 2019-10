KHON KAEN: A man was arrested for allegedly shooting to death an Italian man on suspicions the victim had an affair with his mistress, police said.

Khon Kaen police said on Monday that Suchin Oomket, 45, was arrested for allegedly murdering M. F., 58, in Kranuan district on Sunday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

GARY BOYLE

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts