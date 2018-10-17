Street in Khon Kaen, Isan
Isan

Man found hanged in Khon Kaen police cell

By TN / October 17, 2018

KHON KAEN: A man was found hanged in a cell at Chum Phae police station in this northeastern province after being brought in to calm down.

Prasart Sutthi-on, 51, of Chum Phae district, was found dead at 7.30am on Tuesday. The body, with scratches on the abdomen, was hanged from the cell’s bars with a yellow T-shirt. He was estimated to have been dead for 20 minutes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close