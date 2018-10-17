Man found hanged in Khon Kaen police cell





KHON KAEN: A man was found hanged in a cell at Chum Phae police station in this northeastern province after being brought in to calm down.

Prasart Sutthi-on, 51, of Chum Phae district, was found dead at 7.30am on Tuesday. The body, with scratches on the abdomen, was hanged from the cell’s bars with a yellow T-shirt. He was estimated to have been dead for 20 minutes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI

BANGKOK POST

Share this article