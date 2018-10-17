Bangkok-Kantharalak-Ubon bus in Korat
Isan

Bus overturns in Korat, 8 hurt

By TN / October 17, 2018

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A Bangkok-Si Sa Ket bus with an expired registration ran off the road and overturned in a grassy, roadside ditch on a highway in Sung Noen district overnight, injuring eight people.

The passengers were trapped in the bus, which was lying on its side when rescuers arrived at the scene, near the 25 kilometre marker on Highway 24, near Ban Nong Waeng intersection, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close