Bus overturns in Korat, 8 hurt

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A Bangkok-Si Sa Ket bus with an expired registration ran off the road and overturned in a grassy, roadside ditch on a highway in Sung Noen district overnight, injuring eight people.
The passengers were trapped in the bus, which was lying on its side when rescuers arrived at the scene, near the 25 kilometre marker on Highway 24, near Ban Nong Waeng intersection, in the early hours of Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.