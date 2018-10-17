Bus overturns in Korat, 8 hurt





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A Bangkok-Si Sa Ket bus with an expired registration ran off the road and overturned in a grassy, roadside ditch on a highway in Sung Noen district overnight, injuring eight people.

The passengers were trapped in the bus, which was lying on its side when rescuers arrived at the scene, near the 25 kilometre marker on Highway 24, near Ban Nong Waeng intersection, in the early hours of Wednesday.

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST

