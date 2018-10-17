TMB Bank building in Buriram
Bangkok

Fire Ravages TMB Bank Branch

By TN / October 17, 2018

BANGKOK — Bank employees returned to work Tuesday after a long weekend to find their Chatuchak office on fire.

A Bang Khen branch of TMB Bank caught fire at about 7am on Phahonyothin Road due to a short circuit. Employees and customers escaped unscathed.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

