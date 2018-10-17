Fire Ravages TMB Bank Branch

BANGKOK — Bank employees returned to work Tuesday after a long weekend to find their Chatuchak office on fire.
A Bang Khen branch of TMB Bank caught fire at about 7am on Phahonyothin Road due to a short circuit. Employees and customers escaped unscathed.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.