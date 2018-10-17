7-Eleven store at Beach Road, Pattaya
Pattaya

Lucky escape as truck wheel crashes into 7-Eleven in Chon Buri

By TN / October 17, 2018

Staff and shoppers inside a 7-Eleven store in Chon Buri’s Mueang district were shocked when a large wheel crashed through a window out of nowhere Tuesday afternoon.

The wheel also hit three motorcycles and a pickup, causing slight damage before it stopped inside the shop.

