Lucky escape as truck wheel crashes into 7-Eleven in Chon Buri

Staff and shoppers inside a 7-Eleven store in Chon Buri’s Mueang district were shocked when a large wheel crashed through a window out of nowhere Tuesday afternoon.
The wheel also hit three motorcycles and a pickup, causing slight damage before it stopped inside the shop.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
