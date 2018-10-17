Patong raid nets more than 4,000 items of fake-brand clothing

PHUKET: Police from the Royal Thai Police Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD).and officials from Department of Intellectual Property yesterday (Oct 16) arrested two men at the popular OTOP market in Patong and seized more than 4,000 fake brand-name products.
The raid, at 5:45pm, targetted two unnamed stalls in the market.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
