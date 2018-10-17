Fake Brands
Phuket

Patong raid nets more than 4,000 items of fake-brand clothing

By TN / October 17, 2018

PHUKET: Police from the Royal Thai Police Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD).and officials from Department of Intellectual Property yesterday (Oct 16) arrested two men at the popular OTOP market in Patong and seized more than 4,000 fake brand-name products.

The raid, at 5:45pm, targetted two unnamed stalls in the market.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

