HAT YAI – More than 1,400 counterfeit items worth an estimated 9.1 million baht have been seized by customs officials from vendors at two popular downtown markets and nearby warehouses.

Clothing, sunglasses, watches, shoes, handbags and purses copied from the brand name products and falsely labelled were confiscated at Kim Yong and Santisuk markets and warehouses in Hat Yai district on July 26. The details were announced on Tuesday.

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST