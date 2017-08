Two defence volunteers were killed and four others wounded in a bomb explosion while on patrol to provide security for teachers in Pattani’s Mai Kaen district on Tuesday morning (Aug 1), police said.

The incident occurred at 9.10am when the six volunteers of Tambon Talo Kraithong, who were patrolling on three motorcycles, stopped at a roadside shelter on Highway 4136 near Ban Binya in Mai Kaen district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS