BANGKOK — A new taxi-booking service will compete against rivals Grab and Uber, this time with the blessing of the government and taxi drivers.

The local division of messaging juggernaut Line has joined forces with the Bangkok Taxi Cooperative Network and Land Transport Department to launch Line Taxi later this year, Line Thailand announced Monday.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English