YALA – Four soldiers on patrol duty were wounded when a roadside bomb went off on Monday morning in Yala’s Muang district, police said.

Sgt Veera Meerit, Pvt Apisak Rakdee, Pvt Kraisorn Ruangkit and Pvt Damrong Pilapan, all from the Yala Task Force, sustained injuries but were conscious after the blast.

MUHAMMAD AYUB PATHAN,

BANGKOK POST