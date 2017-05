PHUKET: Police have arrested three men for kidnapping two teenagers in Phuket and demanding a ransom of B60,000. The men impersonated Region 8 Police investigators in carrying out the failed kidnap and ransom.

Police arrested the men at a petrol station in Cherng Talay at 4pm yesterday (May 21).

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News