B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

PHUKET: The Phuket Department of Intellectual Property raided the OTOP market in Patong at 4:30pm on Thursday (July 27) and seized 485 counterfeit items said to be worth about B300,000.

The raid was led by Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Sivach Rawangkul who was joined by Col Anan Yuprasit of the Phuket office of the military’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) national security agency, Maj Surasak Pungyaem Department of 25 Royal Thai Police, and other relevant officers.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News