Saturday, July 29, 2017
Home > Phuket > B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

Fake Brands
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: The Phuket Department of Intellectual Property raided the OTOP market in Patong at 4:30pm on Thursday (July 27) and seized 485 counterfeit items said to be worth about B300,000.

The raid was led by Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Sivach Rawangkul who was joined by Col Anan Yuprasit of the Phuket office of the military’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) national security agency, Maj Surasak Pungyaem Department of 25 Royal Thai Police, and other relevant officers.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Michelle Smith attacker pleads guilty to ‘gang robbery causing death’

Breaking News

10 restaurants demolished on Phuket’s Sai Kaew Beach

Breaking News

Claims of illicit land use in Phuket probed

Leave a Reply