Saturday, July 29, 2017
Thai man left in serious condition after being stabbed

Thai ambulance
At around 9:30am on July 28th, police and emergency services received reports of a man in serious condition after being stabbed by one of his so called friends.

Arriving at the scene, it was clear that the victim was in need of emergency medical attention. He had a visible stab wound to his chest and had already lost a lot of blood. His body was shaking and paramedics quickly patched up the wound before rushing his straight to a local hospital where his condition is said to be “serious”.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Pattaya One

