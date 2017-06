Police and officials of Intellectual Properties Department seized more than 1,000 counterfeit wristwatches and over 4,000 substandard cosmetic items in a raid of MBK Center shopping mall on Friday.

Twenty suspects were held in police custody on charges of selling unregistered products and products which do not have price tags as well as substandard cosmetics which were not properly registered.

Thai PBS