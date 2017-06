PHUKET: Officials at the Phuket Provincial Health Office are waiting for more information on reports of an Australian tourist who died from Japanese encephalitis which is believed he contracted while on holiday in Phuket.

“The Department of Disease Control officials at the PPHO were notified just this morning that an Australian tourist had contracted Japanese encephalitis,” an official at the PPHO told The Phuket News this morning (June 23).

