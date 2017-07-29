North Korea “conducts another missile test”

PanARMENIAN.Net – North Korea appears to have conducted another missile test, media in Japan and South Korea report, according to BBC News.

The missile appeared to land in Japanese waters, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said.

In early July, Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time.

That test was the latest in a series conducted in defiance of a UN ban. The range of the latest test is not known.

