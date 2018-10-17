Chiang Mai abbot defrocked over sexual abuse charges

An abbot in Chiang Mai has been arrested and defrocked for allegedly sexually abusing “more than 10” boys at his temple in Hang Dong district.
Phra Phansak Thitsilo, 37, is now back to his lay name, Phansak Saenkhamwang, following his arrest at Wat Sriwaree Sathan in Tambon Sob Mae Kha with a warrant issued on October 11 after several boys filed complaints with Provincial Police Bureau 5.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
