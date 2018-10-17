Injured tourist rescued from forest ravine in Khao Laem

KANCHANABURI: Rescuers took advantage of a break in the weather to lift an injured tourist from the bottom of a ravine in Khao Laem National Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Soldiers from Surasi army camp in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district were carrying him on a stretcher through the forest to a helicopter waiting two kilometres away to airlift the man to Sangkhla Buri hospital.
Full story: Bangkok Post
PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST
