Injured tourist rescued from forest ravine in Khao Laem





KANCHANABURI: Rescuers took advantage of a break in the weather to lift an injured tourist from the bottom of a ravine in Khao Laem National Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Soldiers from Surasi army camp in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district were carrying him on a stretcher through the forest to a helicopter waiting two kilometres away to airlift the man to Sangkhla Buri hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article