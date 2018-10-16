Navy to celebrate 250th anniversary of King Taksin’s naval campaign

BANGKOK, 16 October 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Navy is preparing celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the naval campaign by King Taksin to reclaim the Kingdom of Ayutthaya.
Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy,Admiral Luechai Rutdit, chaired a press conference on the activities that will be held to mark the historic event. They include a theater performance by the Buddhaisawan sword academy of Kanchanaburi province, depicting the merits of national unity.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand
