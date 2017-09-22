Meet the Thai Medical Student Suing Donald Trump

BANGKOK — New was 9 when he and his family emigrated from Bangkok to California in 1999. It was two years after the Tom Yum Goong economic crisis began, and his parents’ real estate and tourism businesses were going bankrupt.

Born Jirayut Latthivongskorn in 1989 in Bangkok, the self-described “spoiled” youngest child left behind his privileged, middle-class life of private schools. In California, his parents worked long hours at Thai restaurants. By the time New reached high school, he had no legal identification needed to find employment. So he waited tables, mopped floors and washed dishes to help his parents with expenses.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English