Japan’s Chiba Prefecture to Cull Some 410,000 Chickens Over Bird Flu





TOKYO (Sputnik) – Some 410,000 chickens will be culled in the Japanese prefecture of Chiba near Tokyo over a new outbreak of the highly pathogenic bird flu, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the sixth outbreak of the bird flu was detected in the prefecture on Saturday morning.

The authorities in Chiba asked the Japan Self-Defence Forces for assistance in culling the chickens. They also introduced a quarantine to prevent the infection from spreading beyond the farm, the broadcaster added.

Sputnik International

