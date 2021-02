Bangkok commuters are crossing their fingers and hoping that the Central Administrative Court will stop the maximum BTS Skytrain fare being raised from Bt65 to Bt104 on February 16.

The BTS network currently runs for 68.25 kilometres via 59 stations in Bangkok and the neighbouring provinces of Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

