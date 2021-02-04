4 alleged drug abusers captured in Nonthaburi condominium after allegedly hosting illegal drug party

4 alleged drug abusers captured in Nonthaburi condominium after allegedly hosting illegal drug party1 min read
Nonthaburi – A group of four Thai nationals was arrested at a luxurious condominium in Nonthaburi yesterday, February 6th, for allegedly hosting an illegal drug party with multiple types of narcotic drugs used.
Provincial investigation police raided the condominium in question after receiving a tip-off that there was a suspected group that was reportedly smuggling and selling MDMA to the general public and also hosting a drug party in the condominium in the Tiwanon area.
Full story: Link Name
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News