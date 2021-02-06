February 7, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mindanao, Philippines

1 min read
35 mins ago TN
Map of Davao in Mindanao, Philippines

Map of Davao in Mindanao, Philippines. Image: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.


A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Mindanao, the second largest island in the Philippines, on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported. The tremor was recorded at 12:22 p.m. (local time) at a depth of 15 km in the Davao del Sur province located in the Davao Region in Mindanao.

There are no immediate reports of any casualties caused by the quake, however, Phivolcs warned that aftershocks and damages are expected.

The Philippines is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Zara Muradyan
Sputnik International

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mindanao, Philippines 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Scores Feared Dead After Himalayan Glacier Burst Sparks Massive Flood in India

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Japan’s Chiba Prefecture to Cull Some 410,000 Chickens Over Bird Flu

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thousands Join Protests in Myanmar’s Yangon After Military Coup

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Tourism Ministry Seeks Vaccines for Tourism Industry, push vaccine passport

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chinese New Year’s day declared a special public holiday

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand logs 237 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Scores Feared Dead After Himalayan Glacier Burst Sparks Massive Flood in India

27 mins ago TN