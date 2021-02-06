6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mindanao, Philippines





A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Mindanao, the second largest island in the Philippines, on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported. The tremor was recorded at 12:22 p.m. (local time) at a depth of 15 km in the Davao del Sur province located in the Davao Region in Mindanao.

There are no immediate reports of any casualties caused by the quake, however, Phivolcs warned that aftershocks and damages are expected.

The Philippines is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Zara Muradyan

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



