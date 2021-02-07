February 7, 2021

Scores Feared Dead After Himalayan Glacier Burst Sparks Massive Flood in India

Himalaya mountains in India

Himalaya mountains in India. Photo: Louis Redon / Pixabay.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – More than 100 people were reported missing after a glacier broke off and caused a flood that damaged a power plant in northern India. The military was deployed to look for survivors.

Indian authorities put districts in the north of the country on high alert on Sunday after part of a Himalayan glacier broke and caused widespread heavy flooding.

Twitter users shared videos of the huge water deluge through a valley.

One video showed what the user described as “scary visuals coming in from Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.”

Another video showed torrents of water smashing against the rocks on the banks of the river Dhauli Ganga.

