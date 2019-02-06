Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits North-West India

In December last year, India’s Meteorological Department reported that another 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck India’s north-eastern state of Meghalaya.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck India’s Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley on Tuesday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
