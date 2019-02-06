Khunying Sudarat vows to lead Pheu Thai party to election victory

Pheu Thai party’s election strategy chief Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan vowed on Tuesday to lead the party to election victory to replace the “military government” with a “government which is specialized in economics” to bring a better life to the Thai people.
“Today we are not in a period of world war which warrants national management by soldiers and tanks, but we are in an era of trade wars which require professional administrators with economic expertise. We want a government which understands the problems of the people, understands the new world order and looks to the future and the economic opportunities for the Thai people,” she said.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
“Criminal” Reason Likely Behind Paris Apartment Building Fire Leaving 8 Dead
-
Bahraini footballer given two months to fight extradition case
-
Dozens of Thais arrested in Myanmar, police check for wanted criminals
-
Six airports declared no-smoking zones from Feb 3
-
Shooting in Turkish Cafe in Belgium’s Antwerp Kills 1, Injures 2