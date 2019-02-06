Shirt with Pheu Thai Party logo

Detail of Weng Tojirakarn's shirt with the logo of Pheu Thai Party. Photo: KungDekZa.

News

Khunying Sudarat vows to lead Pheu Thai party to election victory

By TN / February 6, 2019

Pheu Thai party’s election strategy chief Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan vowed on Tuesday to lead the party to election victory to replace the “military government” with a “government which is specialized in economics” to bring a better life to the Thai people.

“Today we are not in a period of world war which warrants national management by soldiers and tanks, but we are in an era of trade wars which require professional administrators with economic expertise. We want a government which understands the problems of the people, understands the new world order and looks to the future and the economic opportunities for the Thai people,” she said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

