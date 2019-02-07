Bar girls in Pattaya

Bar girls in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.

Pattaya

Two Uzbekistan women arrested for allegedly stealing from Pakistani tourist in Pattaya

By TN / February 7, 2019

Pattaya police have arrested two Uzbekistan women for allegedly stealing Bt21,000 in cash, a smartphone and an ATM card from a Pakistani man.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet held a press conference at the police station on Thursday to announce the arrest of Akhmadiva Nargiza, 29, and Sidikova Nasiba, 43.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

