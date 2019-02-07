Two Uzbekistan women arrested for allegedly stealing from Pakistani tourist in Pattaya

Pattaya police have arrested two Uzbekistan women for allegedly stealing Bt21,000 in cash, a smartphone and an ATM card from a Pakistani man.
Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet held a press conference at the police station on Thursday to announce the arrest of Akhmadiva Nargiza, 29, and Sidikova Nasiba, 43.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Jomtien: Briton Falls to Death in Balcony ‘Suicide’
-
Tattooed man’s body washes up on island beach, Pattaya
-
Auntie Pa The Terrible, serial thief who drugged and preyed on tourists finally caught
-
Suspected live Russian hand grenade found in Na Jomtien Sewer
-
35 year old Russian tries to kill himself in Pattaya hotel