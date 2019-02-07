Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya

Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya. Photo: Dickelbers.

Pattaya

Jomtien: Briton Falls to Death in Balcony ‘Suicide’

By TN / February 7, 2019

PATTAYA — A British national fell to his death near Pattaya last night, police said.

The 60-year-old man was found dead outside a condominium in the Jomtien Beach area at about 9pm on Wednesday. A police officer said he believes he took his own life.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close