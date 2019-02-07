Jomtien: Briton Falls to Death in Balcony ‘Suicide’

PATTAYA — A British national fell to his death near Pattaya last night, police said.
The 60-year-old man was found dead outside a condominium in the Jomtien Beach area at about 9pm on Wednesday. A police officer said he believes he took his own life.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
